Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:57 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 7:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council held a special called meeting Wednesday evening to appoint an interim city manager after Dave Neely turned in his resignation last Friday. City Clerk Tonya Bright was hired on to fill that void for the time being, but there were other items the council needed to discuss as the coronavirus has been the topic of discussion across the nation recently.

The council decided to close the Pawhuska community center, Pawhuska public library and the Pawhuska fitness center until further notice. City Hall will remain open, but Mayor Roger Taylor says it is important to take the proper precautions in these uncertain times.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, April 14th at 5:30 in the evening.