Posted: Mar 18, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 12:22 PM

Max Gross

The City of Nowata announced it will close its doors earlier and now the county has made similar action. A resolution was approved during an emergency meeting to shut down the courthouse and all other buildings until April 6th. The resolution will be effective as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The resolution stated proactively implementing mitigation measures to slow the possible spread of COVID-19 is in the best interests of Nowata County. The commissioners will revisit this matter at their April 6th meeting.