Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 11:24 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Washington County Emergency Management held a Q&A with citizens on Wednesday morning to answer some of the communities burning questions about the COVID-19 virus.

Director Kary Cox says there is a certain question he has gotten again and again. Are there any cases of the virus in Washington County? The answer is no.

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show there are now 29 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma, which is up from 17 on Tuesday. This was out of 378 tests administered. That is a positive rate of 7.7 percent. Yesterday’s positives were 6.4 percent. There are still 110 cases with tests pending across the state.

Cox says in all likelihood, symptoms will be mild in people who contract the virus.

