Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville has expressed needs that they have for the individuals they serve.

Items that they are looking for include paper products (i.e. paper towels, napkins, kleenex boxes, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer. The shelter says these are items they cannot find readily.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development, said they could also use products like coffee, creamer, sugar, family-sized tea bags, cereal, cleaning supplies and powered laundry detergent. Even though they have needs during this crazy time, Radaker said the Lighthouse is going to continue to offer hope to their guests.

The goal is not to put 65 people (i.e. kids, families, individuals) out on the streets. Hope is found in giving people a place to stay and something to eat. The Lighthouse Outreach Center will continue to be there for its guests despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping everyone healthy is the goal. No one is sick at the Lighthouse, and they want to keep it that way. Churches are continuing to deliver meals to the shelter, too.

Radaker asks for your prayers for the Lighthouse and for the nation during this time of uncertainty. If you would like to donate items to the shelter, you can visit them at 1411 W Hensley Boulevard. You can also call 918.336.9029.

The Lighthouse said they are excited to see what God is going to do in the days to come. Radaker said they best thing we can do during these difficult times is hold onto God, who is bigger and better than any fear. She said he is always by our side and on our side.