Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:39 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 3:39 PM

Max Gross

Due to concerns with the Coronavirus Oklahoma Wesleyan University will close its campus. All instruction will take place online starting March 30 through the end of the semester. OKWU President Jim Dunn said in a release:

"During this time when there are more questions than answers, we have a wonderful opportunity as a Christian University to share the reassurance and hope that we have. While we will take every precaution to keep our community, city, and country safe, we remain confident in the hope of Jesus. "