Posted: Mar 17, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 1:44 PM

Max Gross

As of Tuesday afternoon, access to the Washington County Courthouse has been greatly restricted. Public access is only available for the first floor of the building. A barrier restricts public access to the second and third floors.

On the front door is posted an order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court that restricts access completely if you are showing COVID-19 symptoms, have made contact with someone who is symptomatic or if you have traveled outside of the country in the last two weeks.

Per an order from the Governor all jury terms over the next 30 days have been canceled and all jurors have been released from their duty in this time frame.

All criminal cases have been suspended by 30 days as well. At this time Washington County has said the Detention Center will not close. The City of Bartlesville is also currently operating without any restrictions.