Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:30 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 8:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center has temporarily suspended all public performances and events as of Tuesday.

Managing Director Val Callaghan said this is in effect through Monday, April 6th. She said patrons are invited to call Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also go to bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Patrons with tickets for impacted shows will be contacted by the BCC directly.

Callaghan said no action is required. She said tickets for events beyond April 6th will remain on sale.

The Bartlesville Community Center said that they are in uncharted water with the potential effects of the pandemic in our community. They health and safety of their patrons, volunteers and community is their top priorities and they have not made this decision lightly.

Callaghan said they understand that the cancellation of events brings disappointments and frustrations. She said they will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates about shows.

The BCC said the goal is to make decisions now with an eye towards the long term ability to move forward once the pandemic has stabilized. They thanked the valued patrons of the Bartlesville Community Center for their support and understanding.