Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 3:26 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Education moved to authorize the closure of all schools in the state from March 17 to April 6th. An emergency board meeting was held on Monday afternoon. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister commented on the matter.

Hofmeister said the board with closely monitor the situation going forward to determine if any further closure will be necessary. The advice of state health officials will be closely considered. All extracurricular activities are included in the temporary closure.