Posted: Mar 16, 2020 1:15 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 1:15 PM

Max Gross

The COVID-19 virus has brought a sweeping wave of cancelations around the nations and locally as well. The Nowata County Sheriff’s office announced on Monday that they will be discontinuing visitation for the jail as well as any volunteer services, NA classes and religious programs.

NCSO stated that it must make every effort possible for the of the inmates, citizens and employees. The cancellations are permanent until further notice.

