Posted: Mar 16, 2020 12:10 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern is postponing until further notice his planned tour of health facilities and meetings with local officials following the passing of his father on Monday morning.

Rep. Hern's father was 84 and had served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. His father (pictured with him) passed away at 3:18 a.m. on Monday.

Rep. Hern’s staff said they are working to reschedule the events originally planned for Monday and will announce that date when it is available.

(Photo courtesy: Rep. Hern)