Posted: Mar 15, 2020 6:16 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2020 6:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.

County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.

The OSDH said they are continuing to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.

The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.