Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed a report out of Osage County that a toddler has drowned after being found in a pond.

On Sunday, March 8th around 12:30 p.m., troopers with the OHP were called to a home in Skiatook on a possible drowning. Investigators say a two-year-old boy left his home and walked down to a pond on private property. Neighbors are said to have searched the area for 20 minutes before they found the child face-down in the water.

Shortly after finding the boy, lifesaving efforts were made. The toddler was transported to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, and was revived. Unfortunately, the child passed from his injuries on the Wednesday, March 11th.