Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:51 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 6:06 AM

Max Gross

The BHS boys’ soccer team continues to roll as the Bruins move to 4-1 after getting another victory in penalty kicks. The Bruins snuck by East Central on Thursday night, 1-0. The match was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation. After a Cameron Molder save on a penalty kick, Trent Horinek netted the game-winner from the penalty spot.

All five Bruins knocked in goals during PK’s. The shutout defensive performance was anchored by sophomore Gavin Jerden at center back. The Bruins have now three of their last four matches, needing extra time in each one to seal victories.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Bruins Soccer/ Twitter)