Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM has postponed the 2020 KWON Cooking Extravaganza until Tuesday, September 1st.

The KWON 2020 Cooking Extravaganza has been postponed until Tuesday, September 1st, due to health advisories from the CDC concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tami Brinkman, radio sales manager, explained, “We are disappointed to have to postpone the Cooking Extravaganza to the fall but we know that some people are at greater risk than others, when it comes to health issues. We didn’t want our loyal friends to not be able to come to the spring show or fear attending.”

Dorea Potter, radio co-owner said, “With that in mind, we have decided to postpone the upcoming KWON Cooking Extravaganza to a time when everyone will be able to join us. For those who have already purchased tickets, just hold onto them. They will be good for the September show. And, should those with tickets not be able to attend the new date, refunds will be available at the radio station prior to August 1 when tickets for the new date will be available.”

The annual Cooking Extravaganza brings together Celebrity chefs at the Bartlesville Community Center for a stage show, complete with vendor booths, VIP taste testing, goodie bags with a locally produced cookbook, coupons and more.

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM are working hard to keep the public informed with the latest breaking news on the COVID-19 coronavirus advisories and how it impacts the local communities.