Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 3:11 PM

Max Gross

Kendall and Ashley Burnett, a couple accused sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl last month are set to make a court appearance on Friday. Kendall Burnett is facing eight charges stemming from the incident and Ashley Burnett is facing seven charges.

The couple are accused of taking illicit pictures of the girl and making her participate in sexual activities with them. The two were arrested in late February after screenshotted Facebook conversations were sent to police. The alleged incidents took place at the Skyline Motel in Bartlesville.

Kendall Burnett is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is being represented by attorney Mark Kane. Ashley Burnett has a $150,000 bond. She is being represented by Linda Branstetter. Friday the two are set on district judge Linda Thomas’ felony status docket at 9 a.m. It is possible that a preliminary hearing date will be set.