Posted: Mar 10, 2020 6:16 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 6:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska marked the final one for board member Patricia Counts, as she will be stepping away from her post. Counts served on the board for five years and she said she enjoyed every minute of it.

Superintendent David Cash enjoyed being able to work with Counts since he came to Pawhuska nearly two years ago.

Counts received a plaque for her five years of service.

(Photo Courtesy of Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.)