Posted: Mar 10, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Even though there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the state of Oklahoma yet, Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash is already bracing for the State Department of Education to take a financial hit because of the market uncertainties.

Cash elaborates on why the State of Oklahoma could see a budget shortfall in the coming year.

Cash went on to say that he is making preparations should the school district be forced to deal with the virus.

A second case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the state of Oklahoma early Tuesday morning.