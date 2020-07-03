Posted: Mar 09, 2020 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 2:37 PM

Max Gross, Garrett Giles & Tom Davis

Over the weekend two Bartlesville Police officers were hospitalized due to possible exposure to fentanyl. The two encountered the dangerous narcotic during a traffic stop on Friday night near Adams Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue. Assistant police chief Rocky Bevard says the two officers have been released from the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Rafeal Almendarez of Bartlesville, was arrested for driving under suspension. According to an affidavit, Calvin Caldwell who was the passenger was in possession of several different drugs.

Officers searched a black backpack in Caldwell’s possession that contained marijuana, a pipe, syringes and a white crystal substance. The defendant said the substance was not methamphetamine. The officer conducted a field test for methamphetamine and it gave a positive reaction. Caldwell said the test was wrong. He claimed the substance was “MSN”.

Caldwell was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and two other related charges in Washington Court on Monday. He is being held at the Washington County jail on a $100,000 bond.

