Posted: Mar 09, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting hoping to get better communication from District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay regarding utility locates in the city of Skiatook. Paslay is attempting to find utility companies who have put in a utility line, but have not signed the proper paperwork.

When these utility locates occur in the city of Skiatook, it is the city's job to locate the line and Yancey said they have had to do this 35 times since November. Yancey said he doesn't have the resources to do that so often.

Paslay's argument is that they are going out to inspect these lines, but Yancey says no work is being done in the 10 day window.

There was confusion as to who would fix the utilities that had not been put in properly.

Yancey was hoping Paslay would put an end to the utility locates until a plan of action was established. Paslay didn't agree to that, but he did say he will attempt to make the situation better for both parties involved.