Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved notices to proceed from Grand Gateway for REAP grants during their meeting on Monday morning.

One notice was for a REAP grant for District Two of Washington County. The other notice was for a REAP grant for the Oglesby Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department.

Next in the meeting, the Commissioners approved the receiving of officer’s designation from the Washington County Health Department of the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

Later in the meeting, bids were open for Washington County Emergency Management's Wells Cargo Trailer (pictured below). Six bids were submitted for the trailer. The Commissioners awarded the bid to Robert Buford, who made a submission for the surplus equipment in the amount of $2,225.

Roger County Emergency Management and Craig County Emergency Management had also made bids for the trailer. Rogers County submitted a bid in the amount of $1,150.61. Meanwhile Craig County submitted a bid in the amount of $600. The request for bids went out toward the end of February 2020 for the trailer.