Posted: Mar 06, 2020 6:50 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 6:50 PM

Tom Davis

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma's Governor Kevin Stitt, and state and local health leaders.

During a press conference on Friday, March 6, officials announced the first confirmed case was in Tulsa County.

The individual, a man in his 50s, recently traveled to Italy, officials said. The man arrived in Tulsa on Feb. 23 and became sick on Feb. 29.

There is no evidence of community spread and the risk to the public is low, officials said.

As of Friday morning, there were still two people under investigation pending results on the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health's website.